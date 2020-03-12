Home

Charles "Chuck" Zelinsky

Charles "Chuck" Zelinsky died Monday at Aventura at Creekside in Carbondale after a lengthy illness. His wife, the former Carol Oakey Zelinsky, preceded him in death.

Born in Jessup, son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Zelinsky, he lived in Jessup for most of his life. He was a graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1968. He was a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was former member of St. Michael's Church, now known as Queen of Angels Parish.

Chuck was a professional painter by trade, and a very hard and dependable worker. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid baseball fan.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery.

There is no public viewing. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Margotta Funeral Homes.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020
