Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church
130 N. St. Frances Cabrini Ave
View Map
Charlotte A. Abda Obituary
Charlotte A. Abda, 88, of West Scranton, died peacefully Sunday evening at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Cpl. James M. Abda Sr., on March 30, 2018.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Michael and Rose Ayoub Simon, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1949, where she was head majorette. She was a member of St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church and its Woman's Society.

She was a loving, generous and giving woman who loved to dance and was truly excellent at Lebanese cooking. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her three sons, James Abda Jr. and wife, Trudy, of Scranton; Richard Abda, of St. Rose, Louisiana; and Ronald Abda and wife, Denise, of Clarks Summit; five grandchildren, Melissa Abda, Christine Abda, Lauren Abda, Ashley Abda Liddic and husband, Spencer; and Ronald Abda Jr.; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Tyler Zamerowski; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, attorney Michael Simon Sr. and Charles Simon.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Betsey Legos, Laura Janes and Danielle Hughes, and the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all their care and compassion.

The funeral will be Thursday with a service at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church, 130 N. St. Frances Cabrini Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Christopher Manuele, pastor. Interment, Sacred Heart Cemetery, West Scranton. All those attending are asked to go directly to the church.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton; Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church.

For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019
