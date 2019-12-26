|
|
Charlotte Annette "Montross" Hadsall, 101, of Tunkhannock, passed away at the Gardens of Tunkhannock on Dec. 24. She was born in Tunkhannock on Oct. 1, 1918, and she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Foster Sands. Charlotte was married to the late Emerson Montross and Glenn Hadsall.
Charlotte was a graduate of the Tunkhannock High School and was the first Wyoming County woman to be elected as a county commissioner. She was a member of the Eastern Star and she was a member of the Eatonville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, quilting and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Charlotte was preceded in death by a daughter, Lucy Montross; and brothers, Clifford Sands, Alfie Sands, Howard Sands Jr. and Walter Miner.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Faux; son, Howard "Chris" Montross and wife, Susan; and a sister, Dorothy Mickley, all of Tunkhannock; grandchildren, William Faux and wife, Christine; Lori Bennett and husband, David; Shane Montross and wife, Rebecca; and Cody Faux, all of Tunkhannock. Also, many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. from the Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657, with Pastor Robin Fillmore officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 until the time of the service. Interment will be at the Sunnyside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. For online condolences or directions, visit the funeral home website, www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019