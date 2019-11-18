|
Charlotte C. Scott of Archbald died Friday.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Meralda Kramer Miller. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, she was employed in the local garment industry before retirement.
Charlotte was an avid doll collector and doll house maker. She not only collected but had the ability and was talented enough to make the dolls and the houses from scratch. She was very artistically gifted and designed the interiors of the houses and also painted various portraits for her home. Above all she had a passion for her family and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are daughter, Christine Scott, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Alyshia Barscheski and husband, Adam; Allen Takach and Jessica Scott; brother, Terry Miller, Scranton; nieces and nephews; and her beloved feline friend, Binx.
She was also preceded in death by sons, Ronald and Richard Scott; and sister, Pauline Kinderman.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 5 until service time. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 18, 2019