Charlotte M. Schaffer, Sterling, died Thursday evening in the Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center after an illness. She was the widow of Eugene H. Schaffer, who died in 2014. The couple had been married for 64 years.



Born in 1931, in Wayne County, the daughter of the late Edmund and Esther Parry Hollister, she was a dedicated member of the Jericho Independent Church.



Also surviving are daughter, Eileen Smilnak, Montdale; and Louise Mulea and husband, Gaeton, Elizabethville; sons, Carl and wife, Mary, Maplewood; and Chris and wife, Kathleen; and Lloyd and wife, Diane, all of Sterling; sisters, Dorothy Lutz, Scranton; and Barbara Walton, Salem Twp.; brothers, Kenneth Hollister, Jefferson Twp.; and Robert Hollister, Moscow; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Roy "Fuzzy" Schaffer; sisters, Rebecca Swingle and Lois Jeffreys; a brother, Homer Hollister; a son-in-law, John Smilnak; a great-granddaughter, Sinead McManus.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with the Rev. William Henwood officiating. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Jericho Independent Church, 49 S. Klepadlo Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.



To share a memory, or to express your condolences to the family, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

