Cherrin Sellier, 57, of Scranton, died Sunday evening at his home after a lengthy illness. His wife is Dona Degale-Sellier.



Born Aug. 18, 1961, in Point Fortin, Trinidad, son of the late Dennis and Cassimera Guerra Sellier, Cherrin was employed as an automobile technician at 21st Avenue Transportation before his illness.



Also surviving are his children, Aimeon Sellier; Paul Sellier; Maritza Villaruel and husband, Andrew; Carlos Dillon and wife, Chrissy; and Cassian Sellier; seven grandchildren, Dexter, Devaughn, Demitri, Demario, Kailee, Alonzo Jr. and Zalayah; two brothers, Gary Guerra and Stephen Sellier; and two sisters, Marilyn Sellier and Dianne Sellier; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin Degale and Ursula Guy; many members of the Guerra, Sanchez and Parris families; good friends, Joy Cortney, Tuko Cortney, Danny Deniel, Rob, Jill and Hayden; and his wonderful nephews, Atiba and Randy; additional nieces and nephews; and cousins.



A blessing service will be Friday at 9 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.



Friends and family may call Friday from 7 to service time. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

1810 Sanderson Avenue

Scranton , PA 18509

