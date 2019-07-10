Mrs. Cheryl "Cheri" Gething Canfield, age 60, of Meshoppen, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at her home in Auburn Center on Sunday afternoon, July 7, 2019.



Cheri was born in Peckville, Pa., on Nov. 22, 1958, the daughter of Monica Romaine Schank, of Clarks Summit, Pa., and the late Edward Gething. Growing up in the Peckville area, Cheri was a graduate of Valley View High School class of 1976. She would later attend Penn State Worthington Campus, receiving a degree in business management.



Working for Cinram Specialty Records in Archbald, Pa., she would later be employed at the Procter & Gamble Paper Products, in Mehoopany, Pa., from where she would retire in 2013.



All of her life, Cheri loved spending time with her family; she loved staying up until the wee hours of the morning, singing Beatles songs and classic rock with her brothers. The last few years of her life, Cheri enjoyed the time that she got to spend with her three dogs, Loki, CoCo and Thor; and her three cats, Snowball, Dean and Pippy.



Surviving, in addition to her mother, is her husband of 11 years, whom she married on Sept. 12, 2007, Dennis J. Canfield, of Auburn Center; her son, Angelo Rescigno, of Archbald; and her three grandchildren, Samantha Rescigno, Angelo "Bud" Rescigno, both of Archbald; and Valya Rescigno, of Scranton, Pa.



"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray. You'll never know dear, how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away."



Cheryl is also survived by her brothers, Sean and Rachel Gething, of Muncy Valley, Pa.; Tim Gething, of Downingtown, Pa.; and Ryan Gething, of Scranton; her stepmother, Rose Gething, of Scranton; her father-in-law, Duane "Buddy" Canfield Sr., of New Albany, Pa.; her brothers/sisters-in-law, Duane Canfield Jr., of Lake Winola, Pa.; Nikki and Don Marsh, of Trucksville, Pa.; Kim and Mark Grimm, of Wyalusing; and Stacy and Kevin Swain, of Wyalusing, Pa.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her father, Cheryl was also preceded in death by two brothers, James "Jimmy" Gething and Edward Gething.



Memorial services for Cheryl will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Pa., with the Rev. Charles Bishop, of the Transue and Elk Lake Community Church. Interment will be at the convenience of her family.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.



Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 8206 state Route 6, Meshoppen, Pa.



Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 10, 2019