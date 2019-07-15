|
Cheryl L. Simpson, 60, of Dunmore, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness.
Born Jan. 3, 1959, in Scranton, daughter of the late Ralph W. and Loretta Clark Simpson, Cheryl was employed by Supermarket Services of Dunmore before her illness.
Cheryl was a loving and thoughtful person who was very dedicated to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her son, Jason R. Desai and wife, Kristina, Luzerne; grandchildren, Jason and Kristopher; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Simpson Jr., on Nov. 11, 2009.
A visitation will be conducted Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019