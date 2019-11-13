|
Cheryl Lynn Super of Jefferson Twp. died Monday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. She was the widow of Matthew Super, who died in 2017.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Marian Neiger Pattison. A graduate of Riverside High School, class of 1973, she was employed by Turner Construction in New Haven, Conn., before retirement.
Cheryl was a devoted wife mother and grandmother. She always enjoyed family vacations, helping others and long walks through Target. QVC and Amazon will miss her dearly.
Surviving are sons, Daniel Cushing, Jefferson Twp.; and David Cushing, Scranton; daughter, Christine Zito and husband, George, South Carolina; grandchildren, David Cushing Jr., Emma Cushing, Trinity Cushing, Rachel Zito, Mia Zito and Ashley Zito; and siblings, Wendy Pattison, Thomas Pattison and Mary Bullick.
She was preceded in death by grandmother, Margaret Griffiths-Carpenter of Factoryville.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Cheryl's name may be made to Camp Rising Sun, www.camprisingsun.com; or to Cheryl's family, c/o Daniel Cushing, 1031 Forest Road, Jefferson Twp., PA 18436.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019