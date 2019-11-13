Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Super
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Lynn Super

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Lynn Super Obituary
Cheryl Lynn Super of Jefferson Twp. died Monday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. She was the widow of Matthew Super, who died in 2017.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Marian Neiger Pattison. A graduate of Riverside High School, class of 1973, she was employed by Turner Construction in New Haven, Conn., before retirement.

Cheryl was a devoted wife mother and grandmother. She always enjoyed family vacations, helping others and long walks through Target. QVC and Amazon will miss her dearly.

Surviving are sons, Daniel Cushing, Jefferson Twp.; and David Cushing, Scranton; daughter, Christine Zito and husband, George, South Carolina; grandchildren, David Cushing Jr., Emma Cushing, Trinity Cushing, Rachel Zito, Mia Zito and Ashley Zito; and siblings, Wendy Pattison, Thomas Pattison and Mary Bullick.

She was preceded in death by grandmother, Margaret Griffiths-Carpenter of Factoryville.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Cheryl's name may be made to Camp Rising Sun, www.camprisingsun.com; or to Cheryl's family, c/o Daniel Cushing, 1031 Forest Road, Jefferson Twp., PA 18436.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -