Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Cheryl Davies
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cheryl Marie (Christ) Davies Obituary

Cheryl Marie (Christ) Davies, 71, of Scranton, died Thursday at Regional Hospital, Scranton. She was the widow of William Davies, who died in 2018.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John Christ and Lois (Kime) Christ Mullane, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School. She worked as a bartender at Bernie's in West Scranton.

Surviving are a daughter, Dawn Ayers, and husband Rick, Peckville; and grandchildren, Richard and Nathan Ayers.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


