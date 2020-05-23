Home

Cheryl Marie Phillips, 73, of Prompton, died May 12 at the Carbondale Nursing Center.

Born Feb. 17, 1947, in New Orleans, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Muriel Phillips.

She is survived by three children, Lisha Anne Schlaich and husband, Fred; Drew Thomas Reynolds; and Stacey Marie Sassano and husband, Scott; two sisters, Maria Blanchard and husband, Gary Guenther; and Muriel Phillips; eight grandchildren, Jack, Fred, Benjamin, Cameron, Woodlan, Marley, Beatrice and Jamie. She was a loving aunt to Rebeca, Elizabeth, John and Travis.

Services will be held at the family's convenience.

Arrangements by Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.

To share condolences with Cheryl's family, visit www.virtual-memorials.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020
