We are shocked and saddened that Cheryl Tocco, age 68, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020, due to blood complications. She was born Dec. 1, 1951.

Cheryl's passion for home, garden and animals was second only to her family. She was always planning and doing, she loved restoring her old homes and toiling in the garden. When relaxing she would sit on the porch and feed the chipmunks from her lap. She was one with nature and loved her adopted home of Montrose, Pa.

An amazing mother, Cheryl was also a lifelong equestrian. Her many accomplishments include the building of Foxglove Farm. Cheryl always expanded upon her knowledge of horses throughout her life. Her true calling was being as good a Nana to her grandchildren as her Nana was to her. We are so grateful for all the love and joy she brought us; may we never forget.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved Nana, Florence Tate; mother, Florence Wester Simons; father, Herbert Wester; and stepfather Jack Simons.

Cheryl is survived by her brother, Robert Wester, of Alabama; two sons and daughter-in-law, Robert Buckman, Sean Buckman and Michelle Marek Buckman, in Florida; and her beloved grandchildren, Maverick and Brooke.

A visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bartron-Myer Funeral Home, Montrose, Pa.

As much as the family would like to celebrate her life with everyone, we understand the times and will have a private family celebrating our mother, nana and your friend.


- ADVERTISEMENT -