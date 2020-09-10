Home

Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Cherylann Strizalkowski., North Scranton, died Tuesday at Allied Services Hospice unit after an illness. She was the widow of Ronald Strizalkowski, who died in December, 2009.

A lifelong resident of Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sandra Abbott Stornable. A member of Peace Lutheran Church, she enjoyed needlework, sewing and crocheting, and loved her dog, Brodie.

Surviving are a daughter, Tina Goble; two granddaughters, Sandra and Tina, Scranton; four brothers, Phil Stornable, Waverly; Joe and Jim Stornable and Dennis Casey, all of Scranton; a sister, Cathy Mitchell, Scranton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of Cherylann's life Saturday at 10 a.m. in Peace Lutheran Church, with services by the Rev. John Babbits, pastor.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc. 1660 N. Main Ave.


