Chester C. Kaszuba Jr.

Chester C. Kaszuba Jr. Obituary
Chester C. Kaszuba Jr., 70, of Scott Twp., died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Facility, Dunmore.

Born Nov. 18, 1948, in Scranton, son of the late Chester Sr. and Cecelia Bonczkiewicz Kaszuba, Chester was educated in Dickson City schools. He was self-employed and worked as a diesel mechanic. Afterward, he worked for J & J Pallet in Throop.

Surviving are a son, Brian C. and wife, Laurie, Hallstead; two daughters, Heather Grzech, Dickson City; and Holly Kaszuba, Scott Twp.; a brother, Charles Kaszuba and wife, Audrey, Greenfield Twp.; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Kaszuba.

Service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2019
