Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Chester Chilewski Obituary
Chester (Tom) Chilewski Jr., 72, of Susquehanna, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

He was predeceased by his father, Chester T. Chilewski Sr.; mother, Stella Karp; and brother, Robert.

He is survived by his siblings, Patricia Kenia, Danny Chilewski, Jerry Chilewski, Mary Lynne Twining and Kenny Chilewski; children, Stephanie and Chester Chilewski III; grandchildren, Morgan Seymour, Henry Chilewski (and his mother, Jamie Rodriguez-Chilewski), Ophelia Chilewski (and her mother, Ashley Evans). He is also survived by his longtime companion, Fernata Torch; and her daughter, Taylor Crampton (David Kerr).

Tom was an underdog who built and ran his company from the ground up, starting with a hammer and a chisel. He was a philosopher, poet, singer of songs and lover of life. He collected antiques of all shapes and sizes.

Tom always went out of his way to support a veteran and was an avid U.S. military history buff. He was compassionate to species of all kinds and you could find anything from a chipmunk to a black bear grazing in his front yard. A nature lover, he could be found on top of the tallest mountain, next to the tallest trees scouting his "pet deer."

Tom had many passions. When he wasn't working on the mountain, you could find him at the baccarat table or the high limit room at Mohegan Sun. He also frequented many karaoke nights in Northeast Pa. Tom loved to cook all hours of the day and night and loved having someone to cook for, but he also enjoyed dining out at many hole-in-the wall restaurants all around town with his love, Fernata.

He always said he wanted to stop poverty in one generation. He had a heart the size of an ox and always wanted to make sure his children, family and those he loved were taken care of.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, Pa.

The family will receive calling hours prior to the service from 10 to noon.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019
