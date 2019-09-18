|
|
Chester Delonti, 97, of Eynon, passed away Sept. 13 at Linwood Nursing Home in Scranton. His wife is the former Sharon Bullock. The couple was married for 30 years. Chester's first wife was the late Mary Petrucci.
Born in Eynon, he was the son of the late Serafino and Cesarina Scarici Delonti. In recognition of his military service, he received his high school diploma from Valley View in 2002. He was employed at Gasparini's, Sandvik Steel and in various coal mines.
Chester served his country in the United States Army during World War II under Gen. Patton from August 1942 to 1945 in North Africa, Italy, Sicily, France, Belgium and Germany. He earned three battle stars, a Bronze Medal, Good Conduct Medal, European, Africa and Middle Eastern Campaign medals, WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.
He was a charter member of the Eynon VFW Post 7963 and the American Legion in Eynon. His enjoyments were hunting, fishing, and watching his granddaughters play softball and basketball. He also traveled on bus trips with Frieda Ruspi to casinos in Atlantic City and Mohegan Sun. He was a jack-of-all-trades who was willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
Also surviving is his son, Jim Delonti and wife, Betsy, Peckville; his granddaughters, Norina Delonti Dickhoner and husband, Steve, Moosic; and Angela Delonti Munley, Peckville; stepchildren, John Kashmer and wife, Donna, Dunmore; Christine Wilson and husband, Butch, Jefferson Twp.; Stacey Hrobuchak and husband, Gary, Moscow; Jason Kashmer and wife, Monique, North Carolina; Justin Kashmer, Eynon; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Fred, Al, Gerald and an infant, Gerald; sisters, Assunta Lanuti, Martina Masci, Delicia Panfini, Tillie Isidori, Jenny Angradi and Anita Albiero; and stepson, Jeff Kashmer.
The funeral will be on Friday with a blessing service at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon. Friends and relatives are asked to go directly to the cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of James M. Margotta Funeral Home. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafunearlhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019