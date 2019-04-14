Chester Michael Ostrow-ski II, 44, of Clifton Twp., Pa., passed away on April 11 unexpectedly at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Michael Ostrowski II.
He was born in Scranton, Dec. 5, 1974, and was the son of Chester M. Ostrowski and Ann Marie Wilk Ostrowski.
Chester was a member of St. Catherine's Church, Moscow. He was a 1993 graduate of North Pocono High School. He worked 15 years for James Eagen and Sons Co., West Wyoming, and was currently working for Filer Construction Co.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Kolbie, Spring Brook Twp.; and his daughter, Joscelyn, of Spring Brook Twp. Also surviving are the mother of his children, Kerry Gardner; his fiancée, Heather Quinn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Robert Simon officiating.
Friends may call for visitation Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the Mass. Interment will be held at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2019