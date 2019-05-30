Chris J. Fedele, 72, of Covington Twp., died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit in Dunmore surrounded by his family.



Born Dec. 30, 1946, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Vincent and Ann Lenko Fedele. Chris was a 1964 graduate of Scranton Central High School and a graduate of the University of Scranton, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in physics. Prior to his retirement, Chris was employed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a civil engineer for 38 years.



Chris was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow. He enjoyed wood- working and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.



Surviving are his daughter, Ashley Serena and husband, Kevin, of Covington Twp.; his brothers, John Fedele and wife, JoAnne, of Bethlehem; and Vincent Fedele and wife, Elaine, of Madison Twp.; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Fedele.



A private memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. A Christian interment will be conducted privately.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.

Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary