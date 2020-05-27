Home

Christen Kalavsky Obituary
Christen Kalavsky, Scranton, passed away May 21. Born in Scranton, daughter of George Jr. and Deborah Mackreth Kalavsky of Dickson City, she was a high school graduate and was employed by the Salvation Army in Scranton. She loved her cats, and enjoyed dining out and shopping with her friends.

Surviving are a daughter, Ella Hess, Dickson City; a sister, Tracy Kalavsky Tini, Eynon; grandparents, Marie and Eugene Mackreth and Joan Kalavsky; a niece and nephew whom she loved dearly; aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, George III, in 2002 and grandfather, George Kalavsky.

Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2020
