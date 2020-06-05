|
Lance Cpl. Christian Michael Reed, 26, formerly of Taylor, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 7:19 p.m. in San Diego, Calif., due to natural causes.
Born in Scranton on May 20, 1994, he was the son of Kelly Reed Odzana, Scranton, and Michael A. Mancini, Peckville. Christian attended Riverside High School, where he loved playing football for the Vikings and excelled on the track team, with the 400-meter relay and pole-vaulting running track at Valley View High School. He graduated from Agora Cyber School in June 2013. In February of 2018 he graduated basic training at Parris Island and was then assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Headquarters, San Diego. Christian was a member of the NE Detachment Marine Corps League, Scranton. Throughout his life, he was a fan of the Denver Broncos and the Penn State Nittany Lions and was a car buff.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Jim Odzana; a brother, Jimmy Odzana, both of Taylor; a sister, Taylor Odzana, Nanticoke; grandparents, Jim and Donna Casella, Scranton; and Lorraine Odzana, Taylor; a niece, who was the apple of Christian's eye, Karmyn Odzana; his godmother, Christie Tucker Hiller; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Jim Odzana; grandmother, Shirley Mancini; and aunt, Brenda Testa.
Family and friends are invited to process in a motorcade to honor Christian's life Monday, June 8, 2020, starting precisely at 10 a.m. and commencing promptly at 2 p.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please be advised that no one will be allowed out of their cars due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
A private funeral will be officiated by a military chaplain from the United States Marine Corps. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton, where full military honors will be accorded by the Marines. At a later date to be announced, a ceremony, reception and celebration of Christian's life will be held when restrictions are lifted at the NE Detachment Marine Corps League, Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, a charity Christian held dear to his heart.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020