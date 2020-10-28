Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Christina Ann Hindmarsh Obituary

Christina Ann Hindmarsh, 63, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Moosic on April 14, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary Malowinski Kotnarowski.

She was a graduate of Riverside High School and was employed as a certified nurse aide. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Kotnarowski.

Surviving are her husband of 28 years, James Hindmarsh; daughter, Jennifer Marie Murphy and her fiancé, Mike Keefe, Pittston; grandchildren, Tate Murphy and Olivia Rose Keefe; sister, Ann Vance and her husband, Cy, Texas; brother, Edwin Kotnarowski, Moosic; nieces and nephews.

A walk-through visitation, following CDC guidelines, will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moosic. To leave an online condolence, visit Christina's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


