Christina "Tina" Adams, 90, entered into eternal rest Sunday morning at the Carbondale Nursing Home. Her husband was Nicholas Adams, who passed away in 1986. She is survived by her companion, Gus Erzin.
Born Oct. 18, 1929, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Carmino and Rose Brutto Pettinato. She was educated at the Lincoln School, then stayed home to care for her father and the house due to her mother's untimely death. Her classmates always included her in high school activities. She became a seamstress and volunteered at her children's schools while raising her family. Later, she worked at the Carbondale Nursing Home and Carbondale General Hospital.
Family was the center of her life. She was a loving mother, the best grandmother, "Ditha," a caregiver and everyone's friend. She loved travel, family gatherings, but was always happiest when dancing. Her strength is something we can all learn from. She was a breast cancer survivor.
The hallmark of her life was her unwavering faith, her love of the Blessed Mother, and her devotion to the rosary. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, its choir and Altar & Rosary Society.
She is survived by her children, Diana (Doug) Congdon, Carbondale; Nicky (Debbie) Adams, Scott Twp.; and Rachele (Andy) Gorel, Simpson; grandchildren, Danielle (John) Frazier, Denise (Greg) Kopa, Dawn (Keith) Toolan, Darcy (Stephen) Lasavage, Dana Congdon-Perri, Joshua Adams, Andrew and Kristina Gorel; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brother, Joseph (Pearl) Pettinato; sister, Henrietta (Wasil) Skasko; a baby brother, Carmino; a young sister, Christina; and a grandson, Nicholas Andrew Gorel.
Services and interment will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Condolences may be sent to funeral home website.
Memorial donations in Christina's name can be sent to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020