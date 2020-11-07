Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Christina M. Evans

Christina M. Evans Obituary

Christina M. Evans of Scranton died Oct. 30. She was the widow of John "Geveo" Evans.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Joan McPherson Williams. Before her retirement, she was employed in the medical records of Moses Taylor Hospital. She was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish.

Surviving are a son, Mark Evans; daughter, Molly DelGuercio and husband, David, all of Scranton; siblings, Kathleen Williams Angerson; Debbie Donofrio and husband, Vincent; and brother, Joseph Williams and wife, Cathy.

She was preceded in death by son, Corey Evans; daughter, Colleen Evans; and sister, Kimberly Williams.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

