Christine A. Wickizer, Taylor, died Monday at Post-Acute Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre. She was known as Gram or Ma by her family and friends.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Gus and Lucille Lyckowski Klonoski, she was a graduate of Taylor High School and also became certified as a medical transcriptionist. She worked in the garment industry as a professional sewer, and her most recent employment was with Golden Technologies.



Christine (Gram) enjoyed spending time at the Mohegan Sun Casino, playing bingo, scratch-off tickets and couponing/bargain shopping. She was a great cook and was known for planning and executing holiday meals and facilitating gatherings with her extended family. No one would ever leave hungry. She had a big heart and was such an admirable person and grandmother to many. She went above and beyond to ensure everyone was included.



She is survived by two sons, Richard, Taylor; and Mark and his wife, JoAnn, Dickson City; a grandson, Scott Wickizer; and granddaughters, Sarah Wickizer, Tunkhannock; and Jessica and husband, Brian Tobin, Upper Chichester. Christine was a grandmother, mother and father to Jessica throughout her life. Christine played a crucial role in Jessica's life and will be missed deeply. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Marie Grado, with whom she resided, in Taylor.



Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 5 at the Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on June 22, 2019