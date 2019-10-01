|
Christine M. Kleeman, a guest at the Wesley Village Skilled Nursing Center, formerly of Scranton, passed away at the center on Saturday, Sept. 28. She was the widow of Karl K. Kleeman, who died on Feb. 9.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucy Celebriti DeSimone. Educated in Scranton schools, before retirement she worked for Capitol Records and also ran her own beauty shop. She was a member of St. Lucy's Church.
Surviving are a son, Karl Kleeman, Taylor; two granddaughters, Jill Kleeman and Kimberly Berken; a grandson, Charles Berken; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday starting at 5 and continuing until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019