Christine M. Kresock, 87, Vandling, and formerly of Simpson, died Wednesday morning at home. Her husband, William F. Kresock, died in 2008.



Born Aug. 29, 1931, in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Anthony and Cassie Stungis Marcavage, she was a graduate of Fell High School and was a member of St. Michael's Parish, Simpson.



She enjoyed playing bingo and trips to the Mohegan Sun with her friends. She liked to play Scrabble, watch golf and was a fan of the New York Yankees. She adored all of her grandchildren, especially her youngest, Caius.



The family would like to extend a warm thank you to Christine's granddaughter, Kelly Carachilo; a son-in-law, John Carachilo; and the staff at Home Health Care Professionals, including Joan Stedenfeld, for the compassionate care given during her illness.



Surviving are six children, Karen Carachilo and husband, John, Vandling; Allan W. Kresock and wife, Linda, Johnson City, N.Y.; Barbara J. Marsicano, Vandling; Christopher P. Kresock and wife, Jennifer, South Abington Twp.; Amy T. Baird and husband, Eric R., Pocono Pines; and Attorney Matthew E. M. Kresock and wife, Laura, Sewickley; a sister, Dolores DeFazio, Kearny, N.J.; a brother, Joseph Marcavage, Simpson; nine grandchildren, Scott, Kelly, Peter, Michelle, Shawn, Jamie, Jason, Nicole and Caius; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn DeGonge, Marian Boyd, Joann Maile and Arlene Gatto; and brothers, John, Anthony, Edward Marcavage.



The funeral will be Saturday from the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, 621 Main St., Simpson, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Simpson. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson.



Viewing will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Condolences may be expressed at www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary