Christine M. Tyler, RN, of Lake Ariel, died Nov. 11 at home. Her husband, Robert W. Tyler, died in 1986.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Mastrocola Luciano, she graduated from Dunmore High School and the Hahnemann School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Scranton for many years. Early on, Christine's nursing career also took her to Los Angeles and New York City. She was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.
Christine brought happiness and love to all she did, from a grandchild's first bath to the next batch of biscotti or sewing project. Her life was lived to the fullest, always engaged, always positive. She loved her family and friends, cherished her time with them, whether it was playing cards, traveling the world with her best friend Virgie, or when neighbors would just drop by to say "hi." She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are sons, Robert and his wife, Mary, Merced, Calif., and their children, Anne Smith (husband, Mitch), Elizabeth and Katherine; Michael and his wife, Kathryn, of Elizabethtown, Pa., and their children, Thomas (fiancée, Samatha) and Patricia (fiancé, Nate); William and his wife, Karen, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and their children, Robert (wife, Keri), Anna Byers (husband, Kyle) and Emily; Thomas and his wife, Joy, of Colchester, Conn., and their children Anthony, Nicole and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. The family will welcome guests from 9 to 10 at the church. Interment will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019