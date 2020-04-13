|
|
Christine Ord, 75, of Bloomsburg and formerly Scranton, died Friday at home. Her husband of 54 years is Oliver R. Ord.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine Yanish Rickwalder, she was a 1963 graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of St. Ann's Basilica. Before retirement, she was employed by St. Ann's Credit Union, Scranton Times Credit Union and CMC Credit Union. A devoted member of her parish, Christine volunteered many hours at St. Ann's School and its novena. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting and acting events.
Also surviving are two children, Kimberly Honabach and husband, Gary Jr., Catawissa; and Oliver Jr. and spouse, Jim Contini, Rotterdam, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Ashley, Corey Jay, Zachary and Isabelle Honabach, and Lucas Ord; sister, MaryAnn Gillern and husband, James, Medford, N.J.; brother-in-law, Thomas Ord and wife, Nancy, Lancaster; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date in St. Ann's Basilica. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020