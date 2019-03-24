Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Stanton. View Sign

Christine Stanton, of Scott Twp., was called home to be with our Lord after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Her husband of 47 years is Arthur Stanton.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Italo "Mike" and Esade Poveromo Bellucci. Educated in Scranton schools, she was employed as a sales representative for Pfizer Pharmaceutical and then worked in home health care before retirement.



Christine's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center for their outstanding care.



There will be a gathering of friends and family on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

436 Cedar Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

Funeral Home Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton , PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019

