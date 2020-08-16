Home

POWERED BY

Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Christine "Tina" Walker, 59, of West Scranton, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 15, surrounded by her loving family. Her late husband, James Walker, passed away in 1991.

Born on Oct. 9, 1960, in Scranton to the late Carolyn Yadouga and Patrick Gillespie, she was a 1978 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a member of St. Patrick's Church, West Scranton. Before her illness, she was employed by Marywood Heights.

Tina loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking, shopping, and especially being around her grandson, Sammy. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Tina was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her sons, Anthony Walker, Scranton; Vincent Walker and wife, Ashley, Jessup; and nephew, Kyle Carozzi (who is like a son to her), Throop; one grandson, Samuel Walker, Jessup; fiancé, Paul Trama, Scranton; three sisters, Karen Rudolfi and husband, Gary, Clarks Summit; Theresa Sweeney, Taylor; Joanie Carozzi, Duryea; a good friend, Carl J. Savino Jr., West Scranton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lynn Houman and Marjorie Matassa.

Tina's family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care and compassion given to her by the staff of both Traditional Home Health Care in Dunmore and the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, West Scranton. Due to our current pandemic, all those attending are kindly and respectfully asked to socially distance without direct contact and are required to wear a mask immediately upon entering the church. Interment will take place in the Cathedral Cemetery, West Scranton.

Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton. Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. To offer the family an online condolence, visit www.WestScrantonFuner

als.com.


