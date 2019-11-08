|
Christopher Ian Green, 50, of Woodstock, Ga., passed away on Oct. 20, at Northside Hospital Forsyth, Ga., following a valiant battle with cancer. Husband of the former Amy Weinschenk, originally from Clarks Green, Pa., Chris and Amy celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in August. He was a wonderful father to his loving sons, Daniel and Matthew.
Chris was born in Portsmouth, Va., later moving with his family to Canada. He was the son of Adm. James Edward Green and the late Dora Kathleen Green.
A graduate of St. Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Chris later relocated to Georgia, USA in 1998. He was employed by Cisco Corporation.
Surviving are his brothers, Russel Green and wife, Liz (Canada); Karl Green (Canada); Kevin Green and wife, Liz, (Raleigh, N.C.); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Al and Kit Weinschenk (Clarks Green); brother-in-law, Jay Weinschenk and wife, Jaime (Pittston, Pa.); sister-in-law, Molly McDonald and husband, Patrick (Clarks Summit, Pa.); and several nephews and a niece.
Services will be held on Nov. 9 at St. Peter and St. Paul Episcopal Church, Marietta, Ga., at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to mustministries.org/ways-to-donate.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 8, 2019