Christopher J. Rook, 57, of Telford, Pa., formerly of Moosic, Pa. and Old Forge, Pa., passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on Monday, Sept. 2, at his residence.
He was the loving husband of Sherri A. (Vilardi) Rook. Chris was born in Taylor, Pa., to Theresa (Simcherko) Rook of Old Forge, and the late Francis Rook.
He graduated from Old Forge High School, class of 1980. Chris served as a munitions maintenance specialist in the United States Air Force. He obtained his Aviation Maintenance Technician certification from Riverside School of Aeronautics in Utica, N.Y., class of 1992.
Chris worked as an aviation technician for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pa. and then for the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Fla. He was later employed as an inspector for AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation in Philadelphia, Pa.
Chris was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Old Forge.
He was a longtime Philadelphia Flyers fan. Chris loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed watching "Star Trek" and "Stargate: Atlantis." Chris loved all things aviation and was continually striving to further his knowledge of aviation. He enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally. Chris was a lover of animals especially dogs and cats. He loved computers and technology. Chris enjoyed listening to classic rock, especially AC/DC.
He was a devoted husband and father who was a hardworking, quiet, caring, loving, kind, compassionate man who had a good sense of humor and was always willing to help out.
In addition to his mother and wife, Chris is survived by his two sons, Daniel J. Wayno and wife, Fiorella, of Perkiomenville, Pa.; Jeremy D. Wayno, of Moosic; his sister, Karen Papi and husband, Paul, of Old Forge; his brother, James Rook and wife, Laura, of Old Forge; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, PA 18518.
A private visitation for family and close friends will be one hour prior beginning at 9 and ending at 10.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Patient Care Memorial Fund c/o Grand View Hospital, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960.
Arrangements by Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 E. Broad St., Souderton, PA 18964.
