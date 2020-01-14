Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Attorney Christopher Philip Arnone Obituary
Attorney Christopher Philip Arnone, 50, of Jefferson Twp., the founder and sole practitioner of Arnone Law Offices, died Sunday evening in Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. He and his wife, the former Kimberly Ann Saresky, would have celebrated 10 years of marriage on Aug. 28.

Born in Scranton, son of Joseph Samuel and Ann Theresa Carlucci Arnone, of Scranton, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and a cum laude graduate of the University of Scranton, where he earned bachelor's degrees in criminal justice and sociology with minors in political science and history. He earned a juris doctorate with honors from St. John's University School of Law, where he attended on a full, three-year merit scholarship.

Attorney Arnone was affiliated with numerous civic and charitable associations. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, and served on the board of directors for the Center for Independent Living.

Also surviving are a brother, Dr. Joseph J. Arnone and wife, Dina, Easton; a niece, Kylie Arnone, Easton; nephew, Justin Arnone, Easton; nephew, Nate Field, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Priscilla Saresky, Dickson City; brother-in-law, Richard Saresky, Dickson City; aunts, uncles, cousins; and his beloved Maltese, Leonardo.

The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., South Scranton. Interment, Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section.

Family and friends may call Wednesday at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Independent Living, 1142 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, 18509; or St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, 18505.

To offer the family a condolence or for further information, please visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020
