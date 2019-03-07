Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Christopher Ryan Bone, 25, of Exeter, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 1, 2019, while attending college in Philadelphia.



Born in Kingston, on Feb. 16, 1994, he was the son of Patrick and Georgia Kristunas Bone of Exeter. Chris was a 2012 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Wyoming Area Secondary Center. He was the treasurer of the senior class, a member of the National Honor Society and a graduate of Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre. Due to his love for nature, animals and outdoors, he was one of five chosen to represent Wyoming Area in the Pennsylvania State Envirothon. He lettered in both varsity track and soccer. He was currently attending Fox School of Business at Temple University. He was majoring in digital marketing, with aspiring dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. For several summers, Chris worked at Big Top Rental. He also obtained a welding certificate, a Pennsylvania gaming license and a personal trainer certification. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, and his spirit truly moved your soul.



Chris enjoyed playing sports and had an excellent artistic ability. He was very passionate about life and fully invested himself in everything that he did. He felt comfort in many different genres of music and frequently used music as an outlet to express himself. Chris had thousands of friends, and if you were his friend, you became his brother. Family was the most important thing in Chris' life. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend; he will be truly missed by all who knew him. Everyone who was fortunate enough to know him will always remember Chris and his million-dollar-smile. To see and feel his presence was just like you met "The Millionaire Next Door," his favorite book.



Chris was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, David and Norie (Faltyn) Kristunas; paternal grandmother, Rosalie (Roviera) Bone; uncle, John Widdick; and his loving dog, Simba - man's best friend.



Surviving in addition to his parents are his brother, P.J. Bone, Scranton, always my brother, forever my friend; paternal grandfather, James Bone Sr.; aunts, Kim Fallbright and her husband, Joel, Drums; Roseann Widdick, Exeter; and Marie Cumbo and her husband, Joseph, West Wyoming; uncle, Jim Bone and his wife, Mary, Exeter; first cousins, Kathleen (Jen) Roberts; Meaghan Bone; Kelly (Alex) Argenio; Jenn Bone; Nicole Cumbo; Bryan Cumbo; and Joshua Cumbo; great-aunts; great-uncles; numerous second cousins; and the family's three dogs. The only girl lucky enough to capture his heart and keep it, was Makenzie Argenio.



Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Interment, Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Friends may call Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Donations may be made to the Christopher Ryan Bone Memorial Fund c/o FNCB Bank, 102 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.



To leave an online condolence, visit



The real gift of knowing him was loving his "Presence."

251 William Street

Pittston , PA 18643

