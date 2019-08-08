|
Christopher Thomas Lepkoski of Jessup passed away Aug. 4, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was 50 years old.
Known affectionately to his family and friends as "Rambo," "Uncle Foofy," "Medium Chris" and "Fluffy," Christopher attended Bishop Hannan High School and graduated from Johnson College with a degree in carpentry. Working as a carpenter for nearly 20 years, he was most recently a member of Local Union 445.
Beloved by his many friends, Christopher was a kind, gentle soul with many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, bass guitar, yoga, meditation, attending concerts, gardening, bonfires and of course motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lepkoski; and is survived by his mother, Barbara Lepkoski; sister, Sharon Thomas; brother, Robert Lepkoski; brother-in-law, Leland Thomas; nieces, Lauren, Morgan and Ashlyn Thomas.
A celebration of Christopher's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 8, 2019