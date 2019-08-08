Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Lepkoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Thomas Lepkoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Thomas Lepkoski Obituary
Christopher Thomas Lepkoski of Jessup passed away Aug. 4, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was 50 years old.

Known affectionately to his family and friends as "Rambo," "Uncle Foofy," "Medium Chris" and "Fluffy," Christopher attended Bishop Hannan High School and graduated from Johnson College with a degree in carpentry. Working as a carpenter for nearly 20 years, he was most recently a member of Local Union 445.

Beloved by his many friends, Christopher was a kind, gentle soul with many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, bass guitar, yoga, meditation, attending concerts, gardening, bonfires and of course motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lepkoski; and is survived by his mother, Barbara Lepkoski; sister, Sharon Thomas; brother, Robert Lepkoski; brother-in-law, Leland Thomas; nieces, Lauren, Morgan and Ashlyn Thomas.

A celebration of Christopher's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now