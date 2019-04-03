Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher "Chris" Yatko. View Sign

Christopher "Chris" Yatko, 51, of Scranton, passed into eternal life in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, following a prolonged illness.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the elder of two sons to Mr. Thomas and Mrs. Carolyn (Dzanko) Yatko of Scranton. Chris was a graduate of Scranton Prep; Boston University, receiving a BS in biology; and received his MS from Northeastern University. Until illness caused his early retirement, Christopher worked as a research scientist in Boston, Mass., and New Hope, Pa.



As a Boy Scout, Chris attained the rank of Eagle Scout and became a vigil member in the Order of the Arrow.



In the Boston area, he enjoyed acting and was an amateur thespian in a Shakespeare theater group.



Chris is remembered as being a loving son, brother and uncle who for many years bore his own crosses in this life. From early childhood, he was afflicted with rheumatoid arthritis, which would cause a host of other medical difficulties for him over the years. Despite his disabilities, he was a man of determination who achieved much while accepting his limitations. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and love him.



Along with his parents, left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his brother, David and his wife, Elizabeth; and nieces, Victoria, Elizabeth and Sadie.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton.



Relatives and friends may join Christopher's family for visitation and remembrances at church Saturday from noon until time of services.



Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



The John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre are honored to care for Chris and his family at this time.



To share words of comfort, a fond remembrance or for directions to the church, please visit our family's website at

Christopher "Chris" Yatko, 51, of Scranton, passed into eternal life in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, following a prolonged illness.Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the elder of two sons to Mr. Thomas and Mrs. Carolyn (Dzanko) Yatko of Scranton. Chris was a graduate of Scranton Prep; Boston University, receiving a BS in biology; and received his MS from Northeastern University. Until illness caused his early retirement, Christopher worked as a research scientist in Boston, Mass., and New Hope, Pa.As a Boy Scout, Chris attained the rank of Eagle Scout and became a vigil member in the Order of the Arrow.In the Boston area, he enjoyed acting and was an amateur thespian in a Shakespeare theater group.Chris is remembered as being a loving son, brother and uncle who for many years bore his own crosses in this life. From early childhood, he was afflicted with rheumatoid arthritis, which would cause a host of other medical difficulties for him over the years. Despite his disabilities, he was a man of determination who achieved much while accepting his limitations. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and love him.Along with his parents, left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his brother, David and his wife, Elizabeth; and nieces, Victoria, Elizabeth and Sadie.Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton.Relatives and friends may join Christopher's family for visitation and remembrances at church Saturday from noon until time of services.Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.The John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre are honored to care for Chris and his family at this time.To share words of comfort, a fond remembrance or for directions to the church, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com Funeral Home John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.

281 E Northampton St.

Wilkes Barre , PA 18702

570-823-2754 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close