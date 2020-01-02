|
Cindy Howell, 55, of Childs, died Monday at Allied Services William Warren Scranton Residence, Scranton.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Howard and Nettie Bell Lee Howell, she was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School, class of 1982. She was a member of the Berean Baptist Church, Carbondale. She was previously employed in the cafeteria at the former Marian Community Hospital, Carbondale, and at Wendy's Restaurant, Dickson City. She was loved by her family and will be truly missed.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Allied Services for the compassionate care given to Cindy.
Surviving are a sister, Loretta Collins, Carbondale; two brothers, Harry Howell, Lake Ariel; and Lowell Howell, Scranton; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Allison "Butch" Howell; a sister, Lorna Mae Addley; and a nephew, John Paul Howell.
The funeral will be Sunday with services at 3 p.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, to be celebrated by Pastor William Rushik. Spring interment, Clifford Valley Cemetery, Clifford Twp. Friends may call Sunday from 2 until service time.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020