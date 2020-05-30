|
|
Claire Domnick, 83, of Clarks Summit, died Monday at home.
Born in Dunmore on March 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Yash. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church.
During her working years, Claire was employed by Acme Markets. After retiring from there, because of the enjoyment she got from being around people, she continued to work at Manhattan Bagel and most recently Caravia Deli.
Claire enjoyed reading, watching her favorite TV shows, making jigsaw puzzles and, most of all, spending time with her family. She was loved and adored by many as she had such a kind and giving heart. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Marianne Domnick, Clarks Summit; Lisa Adcroft and husband, John, Dalton; Cynthia Snyder, Clarks Summit; and Laura Domnick, Wilmington, Del.; son, Nick Domnick and wife, Kim, Dalton; sister, Helen DeJulius and husband, Charles, Brigantine, N.J.; grandchildren, Jacob and Ivy Adcroft; Tommy, Jade and Raven Snyder; and Colin Domnick; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Gilligan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or St. Cats and Dogs of Scranton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2020