Claire H. DiRienzo, 97, of West Scranton, passed away Wednesday at Mountain View Care Center. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Frank DiRienzo, in 2006.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Sobrieski Jakubowski, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish. Following a brief career in the local garment industry, Claire was a homemaker and participated in parish organizations at St. Ann's and also with the American Legion Auxiliary. Claire and Frank enjoyed their retirement years traveling the country with his tour groups.
Surviving are her daughter, Patricia DiRienzo, Ed.D. and husband, H. Kip Kilpack, Pittsburgh; son, Frank DiRienzo and wife, Joanne, Scranton; and granddaughter, Liz DiRienzo, New York City; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Claire was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Edward and Francis Jakubowski; and sisters, Loretta Jakubowski and Helen Joyce.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View Care Center for their friendship and compassionate care over the past several years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday at 9 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2019