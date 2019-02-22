Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire H. DiRienzo. View Sign

Claire H. DiRienzo, 97, of West Scranton, passed away Wednesday at Mountain View Care Center. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Frank DiRienzo, in 2006.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Sobrieski Jakubowski, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish. Following a brief career in the local garment industry, Claire was a homemaker and participated in parish organizations at St. Ann's and also with the American Legion Auxiliary. Claire and Frank enjoyed their retirement years traveling the country with his tour groups.



Surviving are her daughter, Patricia DiRienzo, Ed.D. and husband, H. Kip Kilpack, Pittsburgh; son, Frank DiRienzo and wife, Joanne, Scranton; and granddaughter, Liz DiRienzo, New York City; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, Claire was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Edward and Francis Jakubowski; and sisters, Loretta Jakubowski and Helen Joyce.



The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View Care Center for their friendship and compassionate care over the past several years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Monday at 9 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

Claire H. DiRienzo, 97, of West Scranton, passed away Wednesday at Mountain View Care Center. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Frank DiRienzo, in 2006.Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Sobrieski Jakubowski, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish. Following a brief career in the local garment industry, Claire was a homemaker and participated in parish organizations at St. Ann's and also with the American Legion Auxiliary. Claire and Frank enjoyed their retirement years traveling the country with his tour groups.Surviving are her daughter, Patricia DiRienzo, Ed.D. and husband, H. Kip Kilpack, Pittsburgh; son, Frank DiRienzo and wife, Joanne, Scranton; and granddaughter, Liz DiRienzo, New York City; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband, Claire was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Edward and Francis Jakubowski; and sisters, Loretta Jakubowski and Helen Joyce.The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View Care Center for their friendship and compassionate care over the past several years.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.Friends may call Monday at 9 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Funeral Home Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home

1240 Saint Ann St

Scranton , PA 18504

(570) 346-3498 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close