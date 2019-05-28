Claire M. Tonkin, 82, a South Scranton resident, died Sunday at PAM Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre. Her husband of 54 years is Kenneth Tonkin.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late James and Helen Gibbons Merrick, she was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Church and she was employed as the church secretary there for many years. She was a graduate of South Catholic High School and she was formerly employed by Pennsylvania Gas Co., Monroe. Claire was a very active woman who enjoyed shopping, the casinos and dining out. She loved her family, especially her grandson.



Also surviving are two sons, David Tonkin and spouse, Nuno Almeida, Cliffside Park, N.J.; and Robert Tonkin and companion, Josephine Leo, Scranton; her grandson, Nicholas Tonkin, Scranton; three sisters, Helen Gilgallon; and Marilyn Knight and husband, Tony, all of Scranton; and Joan Lavelle, Columbus, Ohio; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Weiss; and her brother-in-law, Thomas Gilgallon.



The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., to be celebrated by the Rev. Mic­hael Bryant, pastor, and concelebrated by the Rev. Robert Simon. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary