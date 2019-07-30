|
Clara (Sibio) Boise, 94, died Monday at home surrounded by her loving family. she was married to the late Arthur Boise. Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Vavrick Sibio, and the oldest of 14 children.
Clara was a January 1943 graduate of Dunmore High School and was employed in the local garment industry for many years. She was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco's parish and had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother. She was also an avid reader, doing word searches, watching her soaps, baking and just being with her family.
She is survived by a son, Ronald and wife, Susan, of Madison Twp.; daughter, Sandy and goddaughter, Jean Sibio, with whom she resided; brothers, Francis, Roaring Brook Twp.; John, Dunmore; Richard and wife, Christine, Dunmore; sisters, Charlene Luchko and husband, Robert, Dunmore; Diane Gleason, Dunmore; sisters-in-law, Jane and Burnie, both of Dunmore; a grandson, Todd and wife, Kelly, (and Todd's mother, Doris Boise); great-grandson, Colin Arthur (who called her GG); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Clara was also preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and his wife, Claire; Michael, Albert, Robert; sisters, Josephine and husband, Robert Coleman; Stella and husband, Pete Provenzano; Ann and husband, Ralph Turasky; and Tessie Sibio; sister-in-law, Madelyn Sibio; and brother-in-law, Dennis Gleason.
The family would like to thank Allied Hospice staff, especially Barb S., Cathy D., Danny R. and Denise M., who helped us through a very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore, Pa. Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Online condolences may be made at dunmorefunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019