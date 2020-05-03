Home

Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-1332
Clara Carey Obituary
Clara Carey, 92, died Wednesday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, where she had resided. Her husband, Norman, died in March 2010.

Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Burnoski Mrofcza. A graduate of Taylor High School, she was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral.

She was involved in many activities at the Gino Merli Veterans Center, where she was referred to as the "Role Model."

The family would like to thank all the staff and nurses at the Gino Merli Center for the sweet, tender loving care given to Clara. She had many friends that she was still in contact with, including Frances Loss, Sue McGregor and her roommate, Ethel.

Surviving are one sister, Frances Lewis and husband, Walter, Newark, Del.; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Stella Wallace and Florence Bush; and two brothers, Joseph and John Mrofcza.

Private burial will be at St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements, Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020
