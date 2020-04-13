|
|
Clara L. Talnagi of Jessup died Friday at the Linwood Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the widow of John Talnagi, who died in 1983.
Born in Mayfield, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Leocadia Wysocki Prokop.
Educated in Mayfield schools, before retirement she worked as a waitress and was a housekeeper for many years. She was a member of St. Michael's Church in Jessup where she was very active in the church, especially with fundraising, and a longtime member of the Jessup Hose Company 2 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching polkas and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
Surviving are a daughter, Mary Ann Zigmont and husband, Stanley, Scranton; grandchildren, Stephanie Henry and husband, Phil Henry, Dunmore; and Stanley Zigmont Jr. and wife, Amy, Blakely; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Jack and Katelyn Henry, and Shaun and Kayla Zigmont; nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, interment services in St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup, will be private.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020