Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clare A. Donovan. View Sign Service Information William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 1003 Main Street Stroudsburg , PA 18360 (570)-421-9000 Send Flowers Obituary





Born on Dec. 5, 1930, in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Brown) Roman and lived in Monroe County for the past 64 years.



She was an aide for Colonial Intermediate Unit until retiring in 1993.



Clare was a member of St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church in Stroudsburg and enjoyed cooking and puzzles.



Surviving are three sons, Richard T. Donovan Jr. and companion, Michelle, of Reeders; Thomas Donovan and companion, Crystal, of Reeders; and Michael Donovan and wife, Sharon, of Cherry Valley; a son-in-law, John Bramley and his wife, Beverly, of Sarasota, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Daniel Donovan and Alisa Donovan.



She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Bramley and Susan Donovan; and a brother, Joseph Roman.



The viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, with the Rev. Carmen Perry as celebrant. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Luke's Church, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360; or Lehigh Valley Hospice/Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.



Condolences:

Clare A. Donovan, 88, of Stroud Twp., died Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019, while under hospice care at Lehigh Valley Hospital/ Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of Richard T. Donovan Sr., with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage at the time of his death on Sept. 24, 2012.Born on Dec. 5, 1930, in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Brown) Roman and lived in Monroe County for the past 64 years.She was an aide for Colonial Intermediate Unit until retiring in 1993.Clare was a member of St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church in Stroudsburg and enjoyed cooking and puzzles.Surviving are three sons, Richard T. Donovan Jr. and companion, Michelle, of Reeders; Thomas Donovan and companion, Crystal, of Reeders; and Michael Donovan and wife, Sharon, of Cherry Valley; a son-in-law, John Bramley and his wife, Beverly, of Sarasota, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Daniel Donovan and Alisa Donovan.She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Bramley and Susan Donovan; and a brother, Joseph Roman.The viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, with the Rev. Carmen Perry as celebrant. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Luke's Church, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360; or Lehigh Valley Hospice/Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.Condolences: www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close