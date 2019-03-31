Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clare L. Stefko. View Sign

Clare L. Stefko, 86, Scranton, died Thursday evening at the Mercy Center, Dallas. She was the wife of 54 years of the late Daniel Stefko, who died May 13, 2009.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late John and Anna Hafich Langwiser, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School, retired as an office manager for Dale & Dale Design Inc., Plains, and was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton.



Clare was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many.



She is survived by her daughters, Sue Ann Dalkiewicz and husband, James; Mary Clare Robinson, RN and husband, John K.; four grandchildren, Kristen and Jimmy Dalkiewicz; Beth Santana and husband, Miguel; and Karin Robinson.



Clare was the last of 10 children and was predeceased by four sisters, Mary Kerekanic, Ann Mazur, Kathryn Parinchak, Margaret Langwiser; and five brothers, John, Michael, Andrew, Joseph and George Langwiser.



Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Viewing for family and friends will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Parastas will be at 5:30.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the Mercy Center, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612.

Clare L. Stefko, 86, Scranton, died Thursday evening at the Mercy Center, Dallas. She was the wife of 54 years of the late Daniel Stefko, who died May 13, 2009.Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late John and Anna Hafich Langwiser, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School, retired as an office manager for Dale & Dale Design Inc., Plains, and was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton.Clare was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many.She is survived by her daughters, Sue Ann Dalkiewicz and husband, James; Mary Clare Robinson, RN and husband, John K.; four grandchildren, Kristen and Jimmy Dalkiewicz; Beth Santana and husband, Miguel; and Karin Robinson.Clare was the last of 10 children and was predeceased by four sisters, Mary Kerekanic, Ann Mazur, Kathryn Parinchak, Margaret Langwiser; and five brothers, John, Michael, Andrew, Joseph and George Langwiser.Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.Viewing for family and friends will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Parastas will be at 5:30.Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the Mercy Center, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612. Funeral Home Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services

262 Railroad Avenue

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 342-3657 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close