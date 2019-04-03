Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLARE M. BEST. View Sign





CAVISTON, SHARON, Carbondale, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, St. Thomas Cemetery, Archbald. Donations: Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431. Condolences: funeral home website.



COLEMAN, JOSEPH A. JR., Avoca, Thursday, 9 a.m., Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Mass, 9:30, Queen of the Apostles Church, Hawthorne Street, Avoca. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Donations: Anthracite Golf Association, 617 Keystone Ave., Peckville, PA 18452.



GALLAGHER, MARY FRANCES "FRANKIE," Fort Lauderdale, Fla., private, Italian American Cemetery, Scranton. Celebration of life, Saturday, 1 p.m., American Legion, 2929 Birney Ave., Minooka section. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Condolences: funeral home website.



GILLERN, JACOB "JAKE" AARON, Old Forge, formerly of Taylor, Tuesday, Light of Christ Church, Mount Cobb, by the Rev. Patricia Lee, senior pastor. Pallbearers: Hashib Bulhan, stepbrother; Rick Hebden, Ryan Hutz, Colby Kluk, Joseph Preate and Hunter Smetana. Inter­ment, private.



GILLOTT, JENNIE J., Carbondale, Thursday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today from 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website. Donations: St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



HURWITCH, GERALD A., Merrimack, N.H., memorial service, Thursday, 11 a.m., St. James United Methodist Church, 696 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, N.H. Donations: Lahey Clinic, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Condolences:



KACZMARCZYK, GERALDINE "GERRY" ASTOLFI, Taylor, formerly of Old Forge, Thursday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Duryea. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences:



KITCHO, JOSEPH C. SR., Roaring Brook Twp., Thursday, 9:45 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Services, 10:30, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment with military honors, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. George's Church. Condolences: funeral home website.



LaMORTE, ROBERT D. JR., Peckville, private.



MARTINELLI, KATHRYN KELLEY, West Scranton, Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, West Scranton, by family friend, the Rev. John T. Dakes, Huntingtown, Md. Go directly to the church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St. Dunmore, PA 18510; or to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



MARTZEN, ROBERT GERARD, Carbondale, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Contributions: St. Rose Church Steeple Fund, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Condolences: funeral home website.



MASCARO, ANGELO J. JR., Peckville, private, Prospect Hill Cemetery. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.



MATOUSHEK, LOUIS J., Pleasant Mount, Thursday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. James Church, Pleasant Mount, by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke. Spring interment with military honors, St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Hilltop. Go directly to church. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Contributions: St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 612 Hudson St., Forest City, PA 18421; or donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.



McANDREW, MARY LUKUS, Duryea, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, Duryea. Arrangements: Kiesinger Fune­ral Services Inc. 255 McAlpine St. Duryea.



RITZ, HELEN J. SCOTCHLAS, Simpson, blessing service, today, 5 p.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson. Calling hours, today, 3 to 5. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, Tenn. Condolences:



SHERMAN, JOANNE, West Mountain section of Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, by the Rev. Linda Eckersley. Interment, Washburn Street Cemetery. Contributions: Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences:



STEFKO, CLARE L., Scranton, Tuesday, Office of Christian Bur­ial, St. Mary's Byzan­tine Catholic Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J. Pallbearers: Jimmy Dalkiewicz, grandson; James Dalkiewicz and John K. Robinson, sons-in-law; Miguel Santana, grandson-in-law; Joseph Dalkiewicz and Joseph Walsh. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



VALVANO, MARY ANN GALLUCCI, Dunmore, Thursday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore. Burial, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Telespond Senior Services, 1200 Saginaw St., Scranton, PA 18505; SS. Anthony & Rocco Parish; or donor's choosing. Condolences:

