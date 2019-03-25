Clarence "Butch" Detrick III, Wilkes Barre, died Friday.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Clarence Detrick Jr. and Marlin Hart Detrick, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and attended Johnson Tech for welding. He was a welder by trade and worked on United States Marine ships in Connecticut. He was last employed by Valmont Industries.
He was preceded in death by his late companion Linda D. Hensley after sharing 20 years together.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid Redskins fan.
Surviving are a sister, Karen and husband, Vincent Sheehan, Olyphant; sister, Kim Dougherty, Scranton; sister, Kay and husband, Tim Schofield, Scranton; a brother, Kyle Detrick, Jensen Beach, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother in-law, Ronald Dougherty.
Private funeral services will be conducted from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2019