|
|
Clarence H. Butler of Mount Cobb died Sunday evening at Wayne Woodlands Manor after an illness. His wife of 63 years, the former Naomi E. Williams, died in 2007.
Born in Mount Cobb, he was the son of the late Homer and Pearl Woodruff Butler. He was a member of the Canaan Bible Chapel, South Canaan. As a young man, Clarence drove trucks for his father's family business. He went on to drive trucks for his brother Raymond's coal business. He was an outstanding driver/employee for many trucking firms, opening the door for positions that included driver trainer and terminal manager of Matlack Inc. At the same time he was founder of Butler Fuel. While he exhibited exemplary driving skills, his family will remember him best for his character of honesty, integrity and loyalty.
Surviving are three daughters, Evelyn Sames and her husband, Douglas, South Carolina; Pastor Dixie Lee Murray and her husband, Bishop Edward, West Virginia; and Grace VanSickle, Mount Cobb; a son, George Butler and his wife, Janet, Florida; a sister, Jean Elston, Florida; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; dear friend, Veldora McCane, Maplewood; many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Clyde VanSickle; brothers, Ernest, Raymond, Lester and David Butler; and sisters, Marsha Trygar and Dorothy Wallace.
The funeral will be Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with services by his son-in-law, Bishop Edward Murray. Interment, Mount Cobb Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clarence's honor to Traditional Home Health Care, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 7, 2020