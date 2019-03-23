Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Hallock. View Sign

Clarence Hallock, 74, of Laceyville, and Palm Bay, Fla., died Sunday at Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne, Fla. His wife is the former Delores Folmer Hallock.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Alton and Dorothy Flesch Hallock, he was a member of Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, Laceyville, and Palm Bay Christ United Methodist Church, Palm Bay, Fla. Educated in Scranton public schools, he was a member of the Teamsters Union, Local 229. Clarence took great pride in, and enjoyed playing the drums for, the Road to Christ Ministry throughout the Palm Bay area. Before retirement, he was employed by Roadway Express.



Also surviving are three sons, Carl Hallock, Scranton; Glen Hallock and wife, Christel, Jessup; Dustin Hallock, Dunmore; a daughter, Tammy Hallock, Eynon; six brothers, Willard Hallock, Scranton; Donald Hallock, Harrisburg; Raymond Hallock, Mocanaqua; Joseph Hallock, Scranton; Gerald Hallock, New Jersey; Gary Hallock, Scranton; a sister, Lois Raub, Endicott, N.Y.; a stepson, Keith Bluhm and wife, Ann Marie, Laceyville; two stepdaughters, Debra Sutnevage and husband, Robert, Mountain Top; Judy Szychowski and husband, Paul, New Bern, N.C.; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Joann Hallock, who died in 1987; seven brothers, David Hallock, Alton Hallock, Kenneth Hallock, Richard Hallock, Robert Hallock, Jack Hallock, Wayne Hallock; three sisters, Elizabeth Serfass, Ruth Hallock, Carol Hallock.



The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., with services by the Rev. Dolly Tarreto, pastor of Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, Laceyville. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Friends may call Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

